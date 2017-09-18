Concerned About Your Credit? Here's Some Advice

If you are needing a credit pick me up, then you have come to the right place. Everyone needs to take time to manage their credit, and make sure that it is as good as it can be. This article will give you ideas on how you can clean up your bad credit and maintain the good credit.

Research the fine points of disputing items on your credit report. It can be done, but the process is not easy. Make sure to track and follow up regularly with all reported disputes. If you stop checking on them, they will stop working on them as well. It's your credit, so make sure it's correct!

If you paid off an account, do not try to have it removed. Paid off accounts do have a positive effect on your FICO score, especially as they age. Every item on your report that shows that you have at some point made payments is a positive item.

While patience is an important part of the credit score repair process, you should always follow up on letters you send, no matter who the recipient is. It might be hard to believe but some credit bureaus and debt collectors use the ostrich's strategy (i.e. burying their heads in the sand) to deal with debtor's letters. Send more letters after unanswered ones until you get a reply.

If you know that you are going to be late on a payment or that the balances have gotten away from you, contact the business and see if you can set up an arrangement. It is much easier to keep a company from reporting something to your credit report than it is to have it fixed later.

While it may be tempting to close your credit cards when trying to repair your credit, it is actually best to keep them open. This shows your account as current, and credit companies report this good history to the credit bureau, which, in turn, helps to increase your credit rating.

If you have credit cards, make sure you're paying off the entire balance at the end of the month. This will help keep you from getting into a spiral of debt. If you let your credit card bills start piling up, it becomes nearly impossible to pay them all off.

The first step in repairing your credit is to consult with a professional. This can be a lawyer, accountant, or anyone who is experienced with financial matters. Getting the help of one of these individuals can help you understand credit laws so that you can make a plan of action.

So you are looking for professional help in repairing your credit and wish to seek the services of an ethical company. There are certain signs that warn you that a company is probably one you do not wish to use. If a prospective company does not inform you of your rights and things you can do for yourself for free to repair your credit, they are probably not want that you wish to hire.

When trying to repair your credit, it is important to know you are entitled to a no-cost credit report from each of the three U.S. consumer reporting companies. Annually, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion are legally required to give you a complimentary copy of your credit report, if you request one. Each of these three companies has a website, a mailing address, and a toll-free telephone number which can be used to ask for a free annual report.

Do not dodge the calls from collections agencies. You have thirty days to make payment from the receipt of the collections notice before it shows up on your credit report. Quite often, they will allow you to break up the payment into a few monthly payments and it will not show on your credit report.

Some people, who are trying to repair their credit, utilize the expertise of a professional credit counselor. A person must earn a certification to become a professional credit counselor. To earn a certification, one must obtain training in money and debt management, consumer credit, and budgeting. An initial consultation with a credit counseling specialist will usually last an hour. During your consultation, you and your counselor will discuss your entire financial situation and together your will formulate a personalized plan to solve your monetary issues.

Consider credit counseling. There are many good non-profit credit-counseling agencies available to help people get out of debt and repair their credit. If you don't think that you can get of debt by yourself, go speak to a counselor and get the advice that you need to take back control of your finances.

As you can see, there are steps that you can take that will help move you into the right direction when it comes to restoring your credit rating. Your credit is very important and the sooner you take control of it and start repairing it, the better it will be for you.