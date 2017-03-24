Are You Planning To Prevent Personal Bankruptcy? Attempt These Tips!

Don't let bankruptcy plague your life. If you feel like you are going to get into a financial crisis and have to file for bankruptcy then you are going to want to read this article. The advice that you'll find in this article is going to help you get through the stress of bills and avoid filing for bankruptcy.

If you are thinking about paying off your tax obligations with a credit card and then filing bankruptcy, think again. In most states, you will still owe money to the IRS and have to take care of the interest of your credit cards. A common rule is that dischargeable tax means dischargeable debt. So using your credit card to pay off your tax obligations, then filing for bankruptcy, can actually hurt you instead of help you.

Find out as much as you can about the individual laws in your state. There is a lot of information about there, but every state has its particular laws that people are subject to. You may have a lawyer, but it is important that you know about this as well so you can make better decisions.

After filing for bankruptcy, you could have trouble acquiring unsecured credit. If this happens to you, think about applying for a couple of secured credit cards. This will show other people that you're serious when it comes to having your credit record in order. Then, in time, it may be possible for you to obtain an unsecured credit card.

If you are considering filing for divorce and bankruptcy, file the bankruptcy first. This could save you money in family attorney fees and make the financial aspect of the divorce much simpler. There are certain situations when this is not the best idea. Check with a bankruptcy lawyer before you do anything.

Start taking calls from bill collectors. You may have been avoiding calls from bill collectors, but if you are filing bankruptcy you may need to speak to them. You need to have all of your debts laid out so that your lawyer can get to work involving them in your case. If you don't include a debt, it will not be discharged, and you will still have to pay it.

Be prepared to complete some mandatory courses. When you file for bankruptcy, the court will require that you successfully complete two mandatory courses, a credit counseling course and a debtor education course. Both of these courses can be completed online for a nominal fee, and while they are not too difficult, it is important that you are prepared for them.

Knowing that you are required to disclose anything that you have sold, given away or transferred in the two years prior to filing can help you avoid a costly mistake. Full disclosure is required. Not disclosing everything can land you in jail or a discharge of your personal bankruptcy petition.

Look into proper timing. You can keep your tax refund even when filing bankruptcy. You have to time it just right to do so. Wait until after your tax form has been processed, and you have received your tax return. One of the sneakiest things that a trustee does is to take an income tax return that debtors rely on. Waiting can keep that money in your pocket.

Evaluate your consultation with any lawyer by the way he or she handled the consult. Consider the length of your consult. If it lasted less than 15 minutes or it was with an assistant rather than an actual lawyer conducting the consult, this could signal that lawyer is probably not the best choice. You want someone that takes the time to handle your case personally, and you want to get your money's worth. You should also shy away from those lawyers who pressure you with phone calls or try convincing you immediately after a consultation by getting pushy.

If you have a credit card with your local credit union, it may be one that does not have to be given up due to bankruptcy. Check with your credit union to find out if the line of credit will continue after the bankruptcy is final. You still must be sure to include it on your application with your other debts.

If you are going to declare bankruptcy, hire a lawyer first. A specialized lawyer will advise you on what to do and help you out if you run into any issues when filing for bankruptcy. They will assist in all the necessary paperwork and cover all questions you have.

Now that you have read through the article, hopefully, you realize that there is little reason to be overwhelmed with your bankruptcy proceedings. Make use the information provided in this article and you will be able handle your bankruptcy much easier. Get ready to live a life that is much better than today!